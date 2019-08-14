Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Down 9.1% Over Last Week

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $6.54 million and approximately $78,686.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00008209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Bittrex, Poloniex and OpenLedger DEX. In the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,216.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $317.10 or 0.03110129 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001763 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.60 or 0.00956919 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001870 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006703 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

SBD is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,814,687 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, GOPAX, Upbit, Bittrex, Poloniex and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

