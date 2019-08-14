Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.76. Stein Mart shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 40,390 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Stein Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.68, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82.

Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Stein Mart had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $314.16 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stein Mart stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Stein Mart as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Stein Mart, Inc a specialty off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home décor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the Unites States. The company's stores also provide merchandise locator services; a preferred customer program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards.

