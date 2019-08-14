Stephens Inc. AR Buys 13,925 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 932,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 0.6% of Stephens Inc. AR’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $27,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 188.4% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.81 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bank of America from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

BAC traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.53. 38,148,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,724,904. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.99%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

