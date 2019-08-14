Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,419 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 91.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,454,239 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $122,138,000 after purchasing an additional 694,262 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,827,545 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,904,774,000 after purchasing an additional 65,260 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 62,003 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,655,848. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $88.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $153.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $1,987,661.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,228 shares in the company, valued at $9,004,256.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $219,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,214.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 885,102 shares of company stock worth $71,110,429. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

