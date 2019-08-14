Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,235 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $17,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,778,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,725,349,000 after buying an additional 7,856,946 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,622,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $785,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,412 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 10,079.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,044,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,679 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,405,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $765,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,441,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $404,574,000 after purchasing an additional 413,760 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.04. 286,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,413,162. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.33. The company has a market capitalization of $136.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.59. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $81.66 and a 12-month high of $103.95.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,307,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 6,599 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $673,229.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,810,039.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,701 shares of company stock worth $9,318,744 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.41.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.