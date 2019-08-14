Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 4,963 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO traded down $7.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $261.24. The company had a trading volume of 406,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,876. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $214.83 and a 12 month high of $277.55.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

