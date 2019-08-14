Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires 56,250 Shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 260.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 56,250 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BERY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 235.1% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 24,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 431.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

BERY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

NYSE:BERY traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.95. 38,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,624. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Berry Global Group Inc has a 1 year low of $40.50 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.30.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.