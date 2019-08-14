Stevens Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 12,785 Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,859,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $510.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $526.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $517.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $513.37.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $517.86. 141,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $483.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $355.28 and a 52-week high of $527.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, Chairman John G. Morikis sold 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.26, for a total transaction of $7,662,687.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 112,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,911,187.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David F. Hodnik sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.57, for a total value of $261,306.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,903.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,608 shares of company stock valued at $15,329,391 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

