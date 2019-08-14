Stevens Capital Management LP Has $6.87 Million Holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,432 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 47,274 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Fortinet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Fortinet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fortinet from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $4.19 on Wednesday, hitting $79.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,054. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.42. Fortinet Inc has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.38, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. Fortinet had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total transaction of $660,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,521,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,033,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total value of $2,817,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,388,548 shares in the company, valued at $449,945,435.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,722 shares of company stock worth $4,266,421. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

