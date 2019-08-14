Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 143,838 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Stevens Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 78.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,586 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 143,838 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 294 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 334 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,845.0% during the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 389 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 4,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $394,753.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,980.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,683,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,585 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,111. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CTXS traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.53. 55,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,737. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.23. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $114.55.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.00 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 95.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.57%.

CTXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.25.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.