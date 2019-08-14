Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 3,760 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Stevens Capital Management LP decreased its position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,019,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,215,513,000 after purchasing an additional 318,151 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 11.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,208,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $844,837,000 after purchasing an additional 445,179 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,762,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,312,000 after purchasing an additional 47,236 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,513,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,443,000 after purchasing an additional 95,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,297,000 after purchasing an additional 191,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $310,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $51,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $1,513,723. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.13.

AVB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,322. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.04. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $167.01 and a 52-week high of $214.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $577.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.69 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 41.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 67.56%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Featured Article: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.