Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 39,862 Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Stevens Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,862 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 125,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 32,361 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 161,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 89,518 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,628,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 754,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,011,000 after acquiring an additional 74,842 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

ETFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.

In other news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 41,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $1,988,827.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,061.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ETFC stock traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $40.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,618. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.80. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $40.41 and a 1 year high of $61.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.35 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 18.44%. E*TRADE Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is 14.40%.

E*TRADE Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

E*TRADE Financial Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

