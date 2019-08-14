Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 46,282 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Stevens Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,282 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 75.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 82.9% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 159,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 72,267 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.8% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 35,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

In other news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 431,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $9,961,189.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director H John Greeniaus sold 44,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $1,021,995.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPG traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $20.21. 107,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,961,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $25.10.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

