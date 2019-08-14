Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 17.6% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 2.8% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 21.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNX. Barrington Research set a $118.00 target price on shares of SYNNEX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.57.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $85.24 on Wednesday. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $71.82 and a 1 year high of $109.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.34.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.15. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $52,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Simon Leung sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $100,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,337.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,851 shares of company stock valued at $479,674. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.