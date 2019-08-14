Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,010 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 456.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 9,420.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 630.8% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

BNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays restated an “average” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

Shares of BNS opened at $52.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $48.34 and a 52 week high of $60.60.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 19.20%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 48.90%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.