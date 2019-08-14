Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTM. Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period.

Shares of RTM stock opened at $107.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $113.81.

