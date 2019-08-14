Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DSI. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $109.54 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $87.16 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.75.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

