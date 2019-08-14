Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 11,582 Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OIS. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Oil States International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 494.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 29,398 shares during the last quarter.

Oil States International stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $784.82 million, a PE ratio of -112.50 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.17. Oil States International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $34.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $264.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.73 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 price target on Oil States International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Oil States International to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.62.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

