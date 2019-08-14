Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,157 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at $27,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 62.6% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 205.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 22.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price target on Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nomura lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $98.00 price target on Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

NYSE EMN opened at $67.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.28. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $64.84 and a twelve month high of $100.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

