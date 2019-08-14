Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Workiva (NYSE:WK)

Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 695 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 893% compared to the average volume of 70 call options.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $1,553,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,918 shares in the company, valued at $19,569,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brigid A. Bonner acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,578. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,585 shares of company stock worth $11,385,855. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Workiva alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 281,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,277,000 after purchasing an additional 75,790 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth about $5,101,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 306.6% during the 1st quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 59,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 45,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WK. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Workiva to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Workiva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Shares of WK stock opened at $57.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Workiva has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $64.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $73.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.