Stringer Asset Management LLC Invests $1.21 Million in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Stringer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Stringer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWB. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 380.5% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Weatherstone Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,626,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 69,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Finally, Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,353,000.

NYSEARCA:CWB traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.05. 37,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,269. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $54.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.29.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

