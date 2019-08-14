Strs Ohio Has $1.15 Million Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,927,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,887,000 after buying an additional 1,848,617 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,361,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,981,000 after buying an additional 1,531,499 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 3,324,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,191,000 after buying an additional 680,664 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter valued at $26,070,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,747,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,593,000 after buying an additional 342,029 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CERN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.36.

In related news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 48,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total value of $3,324,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,468 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $723,234.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,334.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 441,468 shares of company stock worth $30,777,997 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CERN stock opened at $70.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.52. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $76.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.05. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

