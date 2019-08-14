Strs Ohio Has $950,000 Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCS. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Steelcase by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Steelcase by 639.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase in the first quarter worth $169,000. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steelcase alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steelcase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other news, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 21,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $366,326.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 412,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,195,382.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Keane sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $1,745,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 808,927 shares in the company, valued at $14,115,776.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,037 shares of company stock worth $2,557,519 over the last ninety days. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SCS opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.79.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Steelcase had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $824.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.