Strs Ohio Sells 4,378 Shares of Northstar Realty Europe Corp (NYSE:NRE)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Northstar Realty Europe Corp (NYSE:NRE) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,378 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Northstar Realty Europe were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northstar Realty Europe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northstar Realty Europe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northstar Realty Europe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northstar Realty Europe by 400.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northstar Realty Europe by 666.9% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northstar Realty Europe alerts:

NYSE:NRE opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Northstar Realty Europe Corp has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $18.44.

Northstar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Northstar Realty Europe had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 190.52%. The business had revenue of $18.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 million. On average, analysts expect that Northstar Realty Europe Corp will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley set a $17.00 target price on shares of Northstar Realty Europe and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Northstar Realty Europe from a “mkt outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northstar Realty Europe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Northstar Realty Europe Profile

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. is a European focused commercial real estate company with predominately prime office properties within key cities in Germany, the United Kingdom and France, organized as a REIT and managed by an affiliate of Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY), a leading global equity REIT with an embedded investment management platform.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northstar Realty Europe Corp (NYSE:NRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Northstar Realty Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northstar Realty Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.