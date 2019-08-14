Strs Ohio Trims Stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,092 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DISCK. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub cut Discovery Inc Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $27.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.43. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.37). Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Discovery Inc Series C will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

