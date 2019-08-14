Strs Ohio Trims Stake in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 276,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,365,000 after purchasing an additional 17,045 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,607 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $588,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total value of $265,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,556.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $187,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 175,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,657,343.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,023. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KNSL opened at $96.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 0.53. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 1 year low of $50.34 and a 1 year high of $99.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $72.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

