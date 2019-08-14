Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 913,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.37% of Aramark worth $32,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARMK. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Aramark by 9,798.2% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,533,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,421,000 after buying an additional 3,497,975 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,018,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,743 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,937,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,783 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,707,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,432,000 after purchasing an additional 969,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,538,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,870,000 after purchasing an additional 821,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price objective on Aramark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.42.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $37.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.91. Aramark has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $43.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.33%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

