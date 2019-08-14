Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 89.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,130,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534,049 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 2.72% of Veracyte worth $32,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 71,525 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 13,261 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 65,322.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. Veracyte Inc has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $31.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.78.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $30.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veracyte Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $202,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,069,345.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $395,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $659,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,038,900 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VCYT. ValuEngine lowered Veracyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Veracyte from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Veracyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.06.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

