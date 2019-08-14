Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 18,058 Shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 834,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,058 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.35% of Zayo Group worth $27,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zayo Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 1,618.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zayo Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZAYO shares. SunTrust Banks cut Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. William Blair cut Zayo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Zayo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cowen cut Zayo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Zayo Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.02.

In related news, COO John F. Jr. Waters sold 15,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $506,689.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 432,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $14,111,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,424,859.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,437,607 shares of company stock worth $47,051,887 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZAYO opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $38.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

