Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $28.38 Million Holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,049,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,121,845 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cerus were worth $28,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Cerus by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Cerus by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Cerus by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in Cerus by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 20,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerus alerts:

In other news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 16,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $82,384.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Mariner Greenman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 638,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,031. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CERS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:CERS opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $733.88 million, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.60. Cerus Co. has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $7.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 98.69% and a negative return on equity of 85.73%. The business had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.