Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $28.90 Million Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 617,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.42% of East West Bancorp worth $28,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWBC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,631,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,821,000 after buying an additional 210,275 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,923,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,175,000 after buying an additional 14,063 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,682,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,610,000 after buying an additional 94,548 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 132.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,757,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,266,000 after buying an additional 2,142,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 46.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,159,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,555,000 after buying an additional 1,002,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $40.40 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.70.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $420.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.61%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.