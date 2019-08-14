Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 83,645 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $34,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 108.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 154.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $42.89 on Wednesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.29 and a 1 year high of $44.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). OGE Energy had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $513.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.87%.

OGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.