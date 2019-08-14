Summit Insights Downgrades NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) to Hold

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on NetApp to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NetApp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price objective on NetApp and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,442,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,839. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. NetApp has a 52-week low of $44.55 and a 52-week high of $88.08.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 19.02%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 11,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $657,818.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,184.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 38,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,350,902.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,336.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,120 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in NetApp by 196.9% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in NetApp by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in NetApp by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in NetApp by 315.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 511 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

