Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 574 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,370 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 162.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,327,726 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $278,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,082 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 19.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,424,208 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $774,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,231 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 432.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 901,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $67,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,260 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 176.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,350,796 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $100,418,000 after purchasing an additional 862,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 127.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 182,970 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,602,000 after purchasing an additional 861,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $759,144.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Culver sold 63,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $4,989,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,738 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,327. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,704,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,993,376. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 59.50%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.