Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 0.49% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 3.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 22.5% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 140.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 523.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BRG traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,242. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $12.30.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $52.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.02 million.

BRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

