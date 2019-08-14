Sunbelt Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.50 to $47.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Shares of WFC traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,315,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,777,031. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $59.53. The company has a market capitalization of $204.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

