Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases 1,112 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTN. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Raytheon by 829.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,129,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $387,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,150 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Raytheon by 17,408.1% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,107,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Raytheon by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,365,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,254,449,000 after acquiring an additional 527,708 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Raytheon during the first quarter valued at $81,538,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Raytheon during the first quarter valued at $62,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTN traded down $4.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.11. The company had a trading volume of 42,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,296. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.86. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $144.27 and a 52 week high of $210.89.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

In other Raytheon news, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 8,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,514,410.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,397,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,773,463.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Vertical Research cut shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wolfe Research set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.80.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

