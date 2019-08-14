Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 898 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4,047.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 54,361 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,770,000 after purchasing an additional 20,322 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% in the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 434,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,060,000 after purchasing an additional 116,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 104.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $110.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,509. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.54. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.07 and a 1 year high of $110.67.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

