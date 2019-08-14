Sunbelt Securities Inc. Takes $658,000 Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,215.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,664 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 62.8% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 48,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth about $201,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.84. 183,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.71.

