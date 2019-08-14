Suncorp Group Ltd (ASX:SUN) Insider Ian Hammond Buys 5,000 Shares

Suncorp Group Ltd (ASX:SUN) insider Ian Hammond acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$13.50 ($9.57) per share, with a total value of A$67,500.00 ($47,872.34).

Shares of Suncorp Group stock traded up A$0.11 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching A$13.38 ($9.49). 3,454,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,000. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$13.41. Suncorp Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$12.12 ($8.60) and a fifty-two week high of A$15.83 ($11.23).

Get Suncorp Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Suncorp Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.91%.

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The company offers home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, equity and cash benefit, life, trauma, total and permanent disablement, and income protection insurance products.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.