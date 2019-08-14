Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Given a $34.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) has been assigned a $34.00 price objective by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.18% from the company’s current price.

SUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Sunoco from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Sunoco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunoco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Shares of NYSE SUN traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.58. 342,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.46. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $34.09.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 34.87% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunoco will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUN. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 2nd quarter worth $488,430,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 2nd quarter worth $481,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 19,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

