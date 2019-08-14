Superior Industries International Inc Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (NYSE:SUP)

Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Superior Industries International in a research report issued on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $325.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SUP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Superior Industries International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Superior Industries International in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Superior Industries International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Superior Industries International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

SUP stock opened at $2.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95. Superior Industries International has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The firm has a market cap of $69.10 million, a PE ratio of -54.60 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.19%. Superior Industries International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -720.00%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Giromini bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $87,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,725. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,449,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,592,000 after purchasing an additional 19,164 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 874,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 718,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 79,017 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 3,761.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 532,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 518,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 148,659 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.