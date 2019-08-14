Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.58. Support.com shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 6,798 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Support.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Support.com alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $30.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.55.

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Support.com had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $18.06 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in shares of Support.com in the first quarter worth $47,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Support.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Support.com during the second quarter worth $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Support.com by 24.5% during the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 327,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 64,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Support.com during the second quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

Support.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPRT)

Support.com, Inc provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Support.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Support.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.