SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Stock Price Down 3.2%

SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)’s stock price traded down 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.08 and last traded at $19.13, 1,707 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 5,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.92.

About SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Sweden, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Snus and Moist Snuff, Other Tobacco Products, Lights, and Other Operations segments. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment offers snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

