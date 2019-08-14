Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) Cut to Buy at Cormark

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cormark from a “top pick” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$17.00. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.43% from the stock’s previous close.

SYZ stock traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,224. The company has a market cap of $257.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91. Sylogist has a 12-month low of C$10.84 and a 12-month high of C$14.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.41.

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sylogist will post 0.6399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sylogist news, Director James Wilson sold 7,000 shares of Sylogist stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.41, for a total value of C$79,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 262,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,993,984. Also, Director C. Fraser Elliott sold 60,000 shares of Sylogist stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.15, for a total transaction of C$669,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 367,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,095,762.95. Insiders sold a total of 1,606,500 shares of company stock valued at $18,312,870 over the last ninety days.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions to local governments, non-profit and non-governmental organizations, and K-12 education markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions comprises accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

