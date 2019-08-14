Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Short Interest Down 11.3% in July

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,300 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the June 30th total of 1,985,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $4.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.24. 796,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,341. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.27. Synopsys has a one year low of $79.14 and a one year high of $138.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $836.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Synopsys will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Walske sold 2,453 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $310,402.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,368.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 11,243 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $1,452,708.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,641 shares in the company, valued at $6,801,743.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 207,180 shares of company stock worth $24,653,559. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 78.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

