Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR) Short Interest Update

Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 851,800 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the June 30th total of 1,005,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THOR. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Synthorx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Synthorx by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Synthorx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Synthorx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Synthorx by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ THOR traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,901. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.74 million and a PE ratio of -2.33. Synthorx has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $23.53.

Synthorx (NASDAQ:THOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synthorx will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synthorx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Synthorx in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

About Synthorx

Synthorx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cytokine Synthorin programs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is THOR-707, a variant of recombinant human IL-2 that is in the development in various solid tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

