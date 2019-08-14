SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $13,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in SYSCO by 2.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 506,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,845,000 after acquiring an additional 13,119 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in SYSCO by 1.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in SYSCO by 1.8% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 111,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in SYSCO by 2.9% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North American Management Corp raised its position in SYSCO by 0.7% during the second quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 84,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of SYSCO to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.48.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.36. The stock had a trading volume of 32,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,469. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $59.44 and a 52 week high of $75.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.65 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 73.66%. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 49.68%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

