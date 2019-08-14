SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) Given Buy Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports.

SYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SYSCO from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SYSCO from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. SYSCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.48.

SYY stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.22. 223,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.85. SYSCO has a 12 month low of $59.44 and a 12 month high of $75.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.65 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.66% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SYSCO will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 1.8% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in SYSCO by 6.4% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in SYSCO by 3.4% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SYSCO by 27.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in SYSCO by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

