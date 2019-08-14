Systematic Financial Management LP Decreases Holdings in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 52.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Energizer were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the second quarter worth $2,386,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Energizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Energizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENR opened at $36.17 on Wednesday. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $65.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.55.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). Energizer had a return on equity of 60.51% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $647.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 35.61%.

In other news, CEO Alan R. Hoskins bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,111,795. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.31 per share, for a total transaction of $74,677.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,225 shares in the company, valued at $347,999.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 30,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,937 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Energizer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Energizer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.58.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

